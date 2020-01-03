More Sports Golf Golf Niemann grabs lead at Tournament of Champions Joaquin Niemann fired a seven-under 66 to grab the first-round lead at the Tournament of Champions on Thursday. Dejan Kalinic 03 January, 2020 09:50 IST Chilean Joaquin Niemann - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 03 January, 2020 09:50 IST Joaquin Niemann fired a seven-under 66 to grab the first-round lead at the Tournament of Champions on Thursday.The Chilean, 21, produced a bogey-free opening round in Kapalua, Hawaii, while making seven birdies.Niemann made four birdies on the front nine before picking up shots at 12, 15 and 18 and holds a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas. Leading in paradise. ☀@JoacoNiemann brought the highlights in a bogey-free 6⃣6 during his @Sentry_TOC debut. pic.twitter.com/k6XzgOUji9— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 3, 2020 "I played really good, hit a lot of good shots, I just missed one green on 16," he told the Golf Channel."During the practice round, I knew it was going to be tough, there was a lot of wind on Tuesday especially and today it wasn't that windy and I played great."I made a lot of putts and it was my day."Thomas, the 2017 champion, produced a strong finish, making five birdies on his final eight holes.Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler carded five-under 68s to be tied for third, while a group of five are a shot further back.Defending champion Xander Schauffele is among them, alongside Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm.A two-time winner of the event, Dustin Johnson is tied for 16th at one under. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.