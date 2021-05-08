More Sports Golf Golf Tavatanakit leads Thitikul by 3 strokes at LPGA Thailand Patty Tavatanakit finished with an eagle to take a three-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul at the halfway stage of the LPGA Thailand tournament. AP PATTAYA 08 May, 2021 10:10 IST Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit in action at the LA Open in April. - AP AP PATTAYA 08 May, 2021 10:10 IST Patty Tavatanakit finished with an eagle to take a three-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul at the halfway stage of the LPGA Thailand tournament on Friday.Tavatanakit moved to 16-under 128 at Siam Country Club after a 12-foot putt on the par-5 18th for back-to-back 64s. Despite no spectators because of the pandemic, Tavatanakit and 18-year-old Thitikul are playing under high home expectations. A Thai player has never won this U.S. LPGA Tour event. Ariya Jutanugarn was second in 2013, and her sister Moriya Jutanugarn runner-up in 2018.ALSO READ - Gary Woodland among leaders at Wells Fargo Championship“My driving wasn’t the greatest today, a little bit off, but I feel like I just ignored the fact that I have to make it perfect and play from wherever I hit,” Tavatanakit said.The 21-year-old Tavatanakit, who became Thailand’s new leading female golfer following her breakthrough win at the ANA Inspiration major last month, said she missed playing in front of spectators. “When I played this tournament years ago, there was a big crowd coming to see us which was a great atmosphere," Tavatanakit said. “But it’s been quiet these two days. I really miss the fans.” Leader by @Patty_MPT isn't slowing down at the @hondalpgath Watch now on @GolfChannel! pic.twitter.com/zRpYaWcjWF— LPGA (@LPGA) May 8, 2021 Thitikul had a bogey on the 17th and had a second-round 67.“I played pretty well but didn’t make some putts. I need to go straight to the driving range to fix my irons and work on my putts,” said Thitikul, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner.Thitikul turned professional last year and ended up 2020 as the No. 1 on the Thai LPGA Tour. The LPGA Thailand is her final tune-up before she joins the LET. “Coming from amateur to pro, I know I still have a lot to improve in my game,” Thitikul said.Caroline Masson (66) is a stroke behind Thitikul in third. Lydia Ko (67), Gaby Lopez (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) are tied for fourth, five strokes behind Tavatanakit. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.