PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy praised for his sportsmanship

World number three Rory McIlroy has earned praise for upholding the spirit of the game after a bizarre incident in his second round at the PGA Championship.

The Northern Irishman's tee shot on the third hole sailed way right of the green on Friday, before the ball was accidentally stepped on by a TV reporter in the rough.

READ| Golf: Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

McIlroy was entitled to replace the ball under the supervision of the official without penalty, but said he was “uncomfortable” having dropped it in a more favourable lie which gave him a potential chance to save par.

“The rule is try to replicate the (original) lie,” he said. “No one really knew what the lie was, but if everyone is going around looking for it, it obviously wasn't too good.”

He pushed the ball much deeper into the rough and eventually had to settle for a two-putt bogey.

READ| PGA Championship: Fleetwood finds groove, Woods struggles simply to make cut

“At the end of the day golf is a game of integrity, and I never try to get away with anything out there,” said McIlroy, who signed for a 69 to finish one-under for the tournament - seven shots behind halfway leader Li Haotong.