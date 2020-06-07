More Sports Golf Golf McIlroy, Rahm head strong field at Colonial The PGA Tour is all set to stage a return from a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. AFP Los Angeles 07 June, 2020 10:20 IST FILE PHOTO: Rory McIlroy will tee it up next week in Fort Worth, Texas. - Getty Images AFP Los Angeles 07 June, 2020 10:20 IST World number one Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm of Spain will highlight a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas next week as the PGA Tour returns from a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will also tee it up on Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club course.The 148-player Fort Worth field also includes world No. 3 Brooks Koepka, defending champion Kevin Na and Phil Mickelson.One major change is that organizers are not allowing any spectators at the event which runs through June 14.The PGA Tour cancelled 11 tournaments during its shutdown, and revised its remaining schedule.READ | Kapil Dev, Kartik Murali to partner Shubhankar and Bhullar in fund-raiser The first five events of the restart, including the Charles Schwab, will be played without spectators.The first tournament to have fans will be The Memorial, which will be held between July 16-19 in Dublin, Ohio.After the Charles Schwab, the PGA Tour now will feature the RBC Heritage (June 18-21) in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) in Cromwell, Connecticut; and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 2-5) in Detroit, Michigan.The PGA Championship will be played August 6-9 in San Francisco and the US Open is rescheduled for September 17-20 in New York. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.