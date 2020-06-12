Golf Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return The PGA Tour returned from a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak and the big names give their take on the fan-free resumption. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:13 IST Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:13 IST Charles Schwab Challenge: Rose delighted after opening round 63 Weird, eerie, or not much different? Stars on PGA Tour's return #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support Coronavirus: PGA Tour calls off Players championship More Videos Tiger Woods claims historic 82nd title with Zozo Championship victory Shane Lowry claims maiden major at The Open Dylan Frittelli pitches in for outrageous eagle The Open: Fleetwood not expecting storms to knock Lowry off course The Open: Brooks Koepka hopes weather can save him at Royal Portrush The Open: Shane Lowry - I think I'm ready for final round On this day: Woods blitzes field to win US Open by 15 shots McIlroy looking to play with freedom at Pebble Beach