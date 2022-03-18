More Sports Golf Golf PGTI Players Championship: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu lifts title The 25-year-old’s one-stroke win earned him his second title in four months and the winner's cheque of Rs. 8, 08, 250. Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 18 March, 2022 22:06 IST Yuvraj Singh Sandhu's one-stroke win earned him his second title in four months. - Getty Images Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 18 March, 2022 22:06 IST Overnight leader Yuvraj Singh Sandhu’s four-under 66 in the last round helped him record a total of 259 and lift the title in the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at the Tollygunge Club course here on Friday.READ| Ladies European Tour 2022: Rough start for Tvesa, Diksha in windy Saudi conditions The scores: 259-Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67, 65, 61, 66); 260-Viraj Madappa (64, 70, 62, 64); 263-Rahil Gangjee (64, 66, 67, 66); 264-Rashid Khan (65, 68, 66, 65), Shamim Khan (66, 65, 65, 68); 267- S. Chikkarangappa (67, 66, 68, 66), Ajeetesh Sandhu (63, 68, 65, 71). Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :