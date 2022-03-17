More Sports Golf Golf PGTI Players Championship: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu grabs three-shot lead Three others were in joint second place, while overnight leader Rahil Gangjee was at the fifth spot. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 17 March, 2022 21:21 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu scored a nine-under 61 to grab a three-shot lead at 17-under 193 after the third round. - S. SIVA SARAVANAN Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 17 March, 2022 21:21 IST Yuvraj Singh Sandhu scored a nine-under 61 to grab a three-shot lead at 17-under 193 after the third round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 at the Tollygunge Club course here on Thursday.Three others were in joint second place, while overnight leader Rahil Gangjee was at the fifth spot.READ| Amandeep keeps Pranavi at bay to win 5th leg of Hero WPGT The scores: 193-Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67, 65, 61); 196-Viraj Madappa (64, 70, 62), Ajeetesh Sandhu (63, 68, 65), Shamim Khan (66, 65, 65); 197-Rahil Gangjee (64, 66, 67); 199-Rashid Khan (65, 68, 66); 200-Honey Baisoya (68, 70, 62). Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :