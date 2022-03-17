PGTI Players Championship: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu grabs three-shot lead

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu scored a nine-under 61 to grab a three-shot lead at 17-under 193 after the third round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 at the Tollygunge Club course here on Thursday.

Three others were in joint second place, while overnight leader Rahil Gangjee was at the fifth spot.

The scores: 193-Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67, 65, 61); 196-Viraj Madappa (64, 70, 62), Ajeetesh Sandhu (63, 68, 65), Shamim Khan (66, 65, 65); 197-Rahil Gangjee (64, 66, 67); 199-Rashid Khan (65, 68, 66); 200-Honey Baisoya (68, 70, 62).