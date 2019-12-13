Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods' USA has work to do in foursomes

Tiger Woods led by example in the opening session but the United States has work to do against the Internationals on day two of the Presidents Cup.

Woods delivered in front of an appreciative Melbourne crowd on Thursday, the USA captain roaring to lead him and team-mate Justin Thomas past Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann in the four-ball.

It was a Woods masterclass in the opening match. However, it was the USA's only point on a stunning day for the Internationals team – who raced out to a 4-1 lead at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

READ: Presidents Cup 2019: Friendship with Reed is over – Smith

All eyes will be on Woods and seven-time defending champion USA on Friday as the Internationals holds its largest lead after the first session in Presidents Cup history.

Playing in a foursomes format in the second session, USA pair Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar will get proceedings underway against Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott.

Former world number one and 2016 U.S. Open champion Johnson has never lost a foursomes match in the Presidents Cup.

Woods and Thomas will combine again in the fourth match of the day, facing off with Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An.