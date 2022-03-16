More Sports Golf Golf PGTI Players C’ship: Rahil Gangjee in lead Rahil Gangjee cards a four-under 66 for a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the PGTI Players Championship. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 March, 2022 20:08 IST Rahil Gangjee tallied 130 after two rounds of golf. - SAMPATH KUMAR G. P. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 16 March, 2022 20:08 IST Rahil Gangjee returned a four-under 66 to gather a two-round total of 130 and enjoy a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at the Tollygunge Club course here on Wednesday.REPORT - FIRST ROUNDThe cut was declared at even-par 140. Fifty-one professionals made the cut.The scores130-Rahil Gangjee (64, 66); 131-Shamim Khan (66, 65), Ajeetesh Sandhu (63, 68); 132-N. Thangaraja (67, 65), Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67, 65), Veer Ahlawat (65, 67), Vijitha Bandara (66, 66); 133-Jeev Milkha Singh (65, 68), S. Chikkarangappa (67, 66), Rashid Khan (65, 68). Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :