Rashid shoots 62, finishes 6th at Royal's Cup

India's Rashid Khan shot one of his best rounds on the Asian Tour while rising from tied 47th to tied sixth on the final day of the Royal's Cup here on Sunday.

Rashid, a two-time winner on Asian Tour, blazed the Grand Prix Country Club with 10-under 62 as he totalled 15-under after being 5-under following the third round. Rashid's best on Asian Tour is 11-under 61 which he carded while winning the 2014 SAIL-SBI Open on Asian Tour.

RELATED| Lahiri’s five birdies in last 6 holes not enough to make cut at PGA National

S Chikkarangappa, who started the day at 12-under and in tied fifth place, carded 2-under 70 and slipped to tied 12th. Rahil Gangjee (69) ended tied 37th at 9-under, while Aman Raj (71) and Viraj Madappa (70) were tied 45th at 7-under.

Chinese Taipei's Chan Shih-chang completed a magnificent wire-to-wire victory in what was a very profitable week for him. It was his second victory on the Asian Tour in the space of three months and fourth in total. He also had a hole in one in the tournament, which won him a car. The win should also move him up by around 150 spots from his current World ranking of 388.

Chan closed with a four-under-par 68 to finish with an impressive winning total of 23-under for a three-shot win over Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and American Sihwan Kim. Sadom also returned a 68 while Sihwan fired a 70, in the second event of the season on the Asian Tour.

RELATED| Gujarat Open Golf C'ship: Karandeep lifts title with steady 70 on dramatic final day

For Rashid, this result showed a return to form after a superb 2019, when he had six Top-10s on Asian Tour. In 2020 he had two more Top-10s in the three starts in a truncated Asian Tour schedule. In six starts since the Asian Tour started late last year, Rashid has missed just one cut at Blue Canyon. After making the cut on the line this week, Rashid shot 70 before catching fire in the final round.

Starting from the 10th, he birdied three in a row from 12th to 14th and added a fourth birdie on 18th. With three in a row from first to third and three more from fifth to seventh, it meant seven birdies in a span of eighth holes from 18th to seventh. Chikka had no bogeys but had only two birdies on a day when he missed a bunch of chances. He was tied 12th.

Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong and Bio Kim from Korea finished three strokes further back, in a tie for fourth after rounds of 66 and 68 respectively. Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond closed with a 65 in a group of players tied sixth to suggest the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion is starting to rediscover his best form.