Rory McIlroy takes one-shot lead into final round in Dubai

Rory McIlroy shook off a bogey on the first hole to shoot 67 and take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy sits at 14 under, one shot ahead of Sam Horsfield, who carded a 69 to vault 41 spots up the leaderboard on moving day. Alexander Bjork (69) and Robert MacIntyre (67) are tied for third at 12 under, two shots back.

SECOND ROUND REPORT

McIlroy recorded seven birdies against two bogeys for his round.

“I thought I did well considering the start,” McIlroy said. “Hit a nice little snap-hook with a 3-wood off the first tee out of nowhere, and I’ve been hitting that 3-wood pretty well all week. I’'m right where I want to be. I want to be contending on Sundays in golf tournaments and feel like I’m back to playing the way I should and the way that will get me back contending. I’m excited. I’m excited to go out there and try to pick up another one.”

Shane Lowry, co-leader after 36 holes, shot 71 to drop into a four-way tie for fifth at 11 under, three shots back.