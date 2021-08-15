More Sports Golf Golf Russell Henley shoots 69 to lead by three at Wyndham Championship Henley finished at 15-under 195 after the third round as he tries to win his fourth career title and first since the 2017. Reuters GREENSBORO, N.C. 15 August, 2021 06:56 IST Russell Henley hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. - AP Reuters GREENSBORO, N.C. 15 August, 2021 06:56 IST Russell Henley carded a 1-under-par 69 on Saturday to secure a three-stroke lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.Henley has led three times after 54 holes this season, although he is four years removed from his last PGA Tour victory -- the 2017 Shell Houston Open. A three-time PGA Tour winner, Henley is also attempting to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the event since Brandt Snedeker in 2018.Henley highlighted his Saturday performance with a 33-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield Country Club. He also had one birdie and two bogeys on Saturday after carding a 62 on Thursday and a 64 the following day. Coming in hot. Russell Henley eagles 15 to get his lead back to 4 @WyndhamChamp . pic.twitter.com/Il3SU62TQW— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2021 "Yeah, I'm not always going to shoot 62 or 64. I feel thankful to be under par today," Henley said. "I feel like mentally I was pretty tough considering how I was feeling. I was really doing a good job of committing to all my shots, but you've just got to hit fairways out here. And my bogey on 11 came from hitting the fairway, so just a little bit sloppy, but overall made some good decisions, made some really nice up-and-downs, and I'm thankful for where I am."Henley's 15-under-par 195 for the tournament is three strokes better than Tyler McCumber, who had four birdies during his bogey-free round to finish with a 66."Yeah, I've been playing great," McCumber said. "Golf doesn't always give you the results you want. You've got to stay in the process, and I feel like I've been doing that pretty well and getting rewarded for it through the first three rounds this week, so taking that momentum into tomorrow."McCumber's best finish was as a runner-up at the 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship.READ | Shubhankar Sharma overcomes early woes to make cut at Cazoo ClassicALSO READ | Aditi Ashok: I'm happy I could play a part in helping golf grow in IndiaCanadian Roger Sloan recorded his second straight 64 to find himself in a six-way tie for third place at 11-under for the tournament."I think in the first round, I dusted off a few of those jitters and then I was just able to settle in the last few holes on Thursday," Sloan said. "Yeah, I really like this golf course. I like a lot of the sightlines off the tee. These greens are so good, you just put the ball on the line, and it's going to go in the hole. It's a great track."South African Branden Grace (64), Kevin Kisner (66), Kevin Na (67), Scott Piercy (69) and Slovak Rory Sabbatini (69) also sit at 11-under.Sabbatini, who won a silver medal at the just-completed Tokyo Olympics, is bidding for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2011 Honda Classic. Once as high as No. 8 in the world, the 45-year-old has six career PGA Tour victories.Australian Adam Scott (64) and England's Justin Rose (69) are part of six players tied at 10-under-par. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :