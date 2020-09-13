More Sports Golf Golf Stuard, Hahn, Percy share Safeway Open lead at Silverado Brian Stuard closes with a scrambling birdie to card 6-under 66; third round leader Sam Burns struggles to 72. AP NAPA 13 September, 2020 09:50 IST AP NAPA 13 September, 2020 09:50 IST Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead on Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.ROUND TWO REPORTStuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies, including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough. Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes. We’ve got a three way tie at the top of the leaderboard! James Hahn, Cameron Percy, and Brian Stuart are knotted up at at -16 going into Championship Sunday! #SafewayOpen #PGATOUR #NapaValley pic.twitter.com/4xWG1cFQsa— Safeway Open (@SafewayOpen) September 13, 2020 Third-round leader Sam Burns struggled to a 72 that left him tied with Kristoffer Ventura (66) and Harry Higgs (70) at 15 under.Emiliano Grillo (65), Stewart Cink (65), Doug Ghim (69), D.J. Trahan (70) and Russell Knox (70) were 14 under. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.