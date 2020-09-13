Stuard, Hahn, Percy share Safeway Open lead at Silverado

Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead on Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy.

On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort.

Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies, including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough.

Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes.

We’ve got a three way tie at the top of the leaderboard! James Hahn, Cameron Percy, and Brian Stuart are knotted up at at -16 going into Championship Sunday! #SafewayOpen #PGATOUR #NapaValley pic.twitter.com/4xWG1cFQsa — Safeway Open (@SafewayOpen) September 13, 2020

Third-round leader Sam Burns struggled to a 72 that left him tied with Kristoffer Ventura (66) and Harry Higgs (70) at 15 under.

Emiliano Grillo (65), Stewart Cink (65), Doug Ghim (69), D.J. Trahan (70) and Russell Knox (70) were 14 under.