Sandhu shoots 69, Sharma rallies in second nine for 70 at Dutch Open

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu opened with a solid 3-under 69, even as compatriot Shubhankar Sharma fought back superbly on the second nine to card 2-under 70 in the first round of the Dutch Open golf tournament.

Sandhu was Tied-24th, while Sharma was T-36. SSP Chawrasia had a rough day with 3-over 75 despite three birdies.

Sandhu had four birdies against one bogey after starting from the 10th. He birdied 11th, 17th and 18th and fifth, and his only dropped shot was on Par-4 14th.

Sharma looked in deep trouble after dropping shots on the 11th, 12th and 18th and turning in three-over. However, he bounced back in the second half and landed an eagle too. He birdied fourth, fifth, eagled Par-5 seventh and birdied 8th to card 70.