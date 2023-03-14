Scottie Scheffler returns to World No. 1 in OWGR

Scottie Scheffler reclaimed the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking by virtue of his win in The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Scheffler, 26, unseated Jon Rahm of Spain for the World No. 1 ranking after pocketing $4.5 million following his five-stroke victory at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday. Rahm had held the top spot since bumping Scheffler from the perch on Feb. 19 after winning the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm dropped to No. 2 while Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland remained in third despite missing the cut at The Players Championship. Patrick Cantlay and Australian Cameron Smith were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Max Homa moved into sixth after he tied for sixth place this past weekend, while Xander Schauffele fell one spot to seventh. Viktor Hovland, who shared third place this past weekend, climbed from 11th to ninth in the rankings, while Justin Thomas dropped a spot to 10th.