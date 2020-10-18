Scottish Championship: S. S. P. Chawrasia slips to tied-51st

After carding three-under 69 in the first two rounds, India’s S. S. P. Chawrasia let it slip in the third, tumbling to a four-over 76 to drop to tied 51st at the 2020 Scottish Championship at the Fairmont St Andrews here.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma, four-under through 13 holes, shot two-under 70. He got to three-under to rise to T-43.

SECOND ROUND REPORT

Matt Wallace took a three-shot lead heading into the final round, carding a bogey-free 66.

The Englishman, who won three times in 2018, including in India at the Hero Indian Open, had four birdies and an eagle to get to 18-under. He could have been further ahead had he holed a few other chances from inside 15 feet.

Wallace’s compatriot Garrick Porteous (66) was the closest at 15-under, while Spaniard Adrian Otaegui (70) was 14-under and American Sean Crocker (67) was fourth at 13-under.

"Graham, that one's for you baby"



More work needed on the celebration though, @mattsjwallace #AXAScottishChamps pic.twitter.com/LWxzh1Kjdz — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 17, 2020

Chawrasia, tied 18th after two rounds, never got going as he dropped a double bogey on fifth and then bogeys on eighth and ninth. He turned in four-over.

His first birdie of the day came on 12th, but he gave it back on the very next hole. He again birdied 15th, only to hand back that gain on 16th.

Sharma had just one birdie in his first 10 holes, but no bogeys. He hit a purple patch with three birdies in a row from 11th to 13th, but went to the other extreme, handing in bogeys on 14th, 16th and 17th.