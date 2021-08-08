Sharma drops shots in tricky conditions at Hero Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ran into a nightmarish stretch in tricky weather conditions right at the end of his third round, carding an one-over 73 to lie Tied-21st at the Hero Open.

Sharma was 3-under through 15 holes, when he double bogeyed the Par-4 16th and bogeyed the last two holes to fall to 1-over 73 on the east coast of Scotland. It saw him dip to Tied-21 on the leaderboard.

ALSO READ | English leads St. Jude field with near flawless play

Gaganjeet Bhullar, who made the cut on the line, had five birdies against one bogey for a 68 that helped him atone his first round 76. He now has rounds of 76-67-68 and at 5-under he is Tied-40th. SSP Chawrasia (76-67-75) was Tied-60th.

Scotsmen Grant Forrest and Calum Hill share the lead ahead of the final round by just two strokes at Fairmont St Andrews.

Forrest set the clubhouse target of 18 under par after a stunning ten under par 62, which included 11 birdies despite tricky conditions, while Hill carded a five under par round of 67.

Disappointing week for Tvesa at Aramco Series

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik ended a disappointing week with a round of six-over 78 at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande in Spain.

Tvesa was 94th in an event that had a mix of individual and Team competition in the second event of a series of three. Team Tvesa finished 34th.

Team Buhai clinched victory at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande after it beat Team Strom in a one-hole playoff at La Reserva Club Sotogrande.

In the individual standings, American Alison Lee stormed to a five-shot victory and captured her first win as a professional.