Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar miss cut at Andalucia Masters

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar made an early exit from the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters after missing the halfway cut at the European Tour event.

Bhullar, who had an 82 in the first round, improved by 13 shots with a 69 and totalled nine-over but was still way off the cut line, which fell at six-over. Sharma (79-75) was further behind.

Romain Langasque carded a second consecutive round of 69 to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. The Frenchman, who won his first European Tour title at last year's Wales Open, carded 15 pars, a birdie, and his second eagle of the week, dropping just one shot. He is four-under-par for two rounds.

The 26-year-old, winner of the Amateur Championship in 2015, is one stroke ahead of a group of four golfers, with just 12 players under par after 36 holes on one of Europe's most formidable courses.

Laurie Canter registered the lowest round of the week thus far, a six-under-par 65, to share the second place on three-under with compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick, who is making his first start since the Ryder Cup, New Zealand's Ryan Fox and Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden.

Two-time European Tour winner Alejandro Cañizares, who is also a member at Real Club Valderrama, is the leading Spaniard, sharing the sixth spot with three others on two-under-par.