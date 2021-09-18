Shubhankar lies tied-9th in Dutch Open, Tvesa T-11th in France

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma landed two eagles for a card of 6-under 66 to lie tied-9th after the second round of the Dutch Open tournament in Cromvort.

At 8-under, Sharma, who shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round, is four shots behind the leader, Kristoffer Broberg (68-64) who put his injury problems behind him to fire his lowest European Tour round for almost six years. He leads the field at 12-under.

Sharma, who has had four finishes in Top-16 in his last five starts, started with a bogey but quickly found his feet. He birdied third and sixth and turned in 1-under.

On the back nine, he eagled par-5 12th, where he had dropped a shot a day earlier. As if that was not enough, he holed his second shot on par-4 15th for another eagle and then closed with a birdie on 18th.

With two eagles in the second round, he has three in two rounds having landed an eagle on the first day on Par-5 seventh.

Broberg made nine birdies with a single dropped shot as he carded a 64 that moved him to 12-under, a shot clear of Belgian Thomas Detry and Dane Marcus Helligkilde.

Ireland's Niall Kearney and German Maximilian Kieffer were then at 10-under but the headlines at Bernardus Golf belonged to 35-year-old Broberg, who has shown signs of his brilliant best in recent weeks after a tough few seasons.

The 35-year-old announced himself to the golfing world in 2012 as he won three events in four weeks on the European Challenge Tour, and within three years he was a European Tour winner at the BMW Masters.

He lost his card in 2017 and while he regained it at the Qualifying School, hip and knee injuries contributed to him playing just 11 events between 2018 and 2020.

Tvesa lies T-11th in France

Tvesa Malik carded a modest 1-under 70 in the second round of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf Club de Medoc in Bordeaux.

Tvesa, who shot a 69 on the first day, is now Tied-11th and five behind the leader, Celine Boutier.

The Indian recovered well from an early double bogey on Par-3 fifth and two late bogeys on 13th and 14th. She had five birdies which saved the day for her.

Tvesa, who came close to her maiden LET title at the Gant Ladies Open in July, was Tied-11 last in VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. With her consistent game, she is due for a shot at the title.

Boutier holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day after a second round score of 5-under 66. The two-time Solheim Cup winner looked full of confidence around the fairways and greens in Bordeaux on Friday, with seven birdies in her round enough to take her to 8-under overall heading into Saturday's action.

Boutier’s score of 8-under leaves her one shot clear of a trio of players, with Kylie Henry, Magdalena Simmermacher and Virginia Elena Carta all locked on 7-under after 36 holes.

Elsewhere, overnight leader Anais Meyssonier is tied for fifth spot with Lydia Hall, with the Frenchwoman shooting 1-under 70 to take her to 6-under for the tournament, while her group partner for Saturday shot 5-under 66 with just a single bogey to her name throughout the day.

The trio of Leticia Ras-Anderica, Maja Stark and Olivia Cowan sit in a tie for seventh on 5-under, while Karoline Lund rounds off the top ten on 4-under after a level-par round on Friday.

Jessica Karlsson also caught the eye on Friday after equalling Henry’s round of 6-under 65 for the day, with the Swede now sitting in a five-way tie for 11th spot on 3-under, alongside Gabriella Cowley, Tvesa , Madelene Stavnar and Pauline Roussin Bouchard.