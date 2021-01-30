Shubhankar stays in Top-20 at Dubai Desert Classic

India's Shubhankar Sharma continued to stay in Top-20 despite a modest even par 72 in the third round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf here on Saturday.

Sharma, who started the day in tied 12th place, had three birdies and as many bogeys.

Paul Casey produced a stunning birdie-eagle finish in a bogey-free round of 64 to take a one-shot lead into the final day.

On Saturday, Casey entered the Emirates Golf Club three shots off the lead but matched the lowest round of the week to get to 15 under and lead by one from Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

Sharma said: "I started well, but I missed two simple up-and-downs and all three days I have done that. I have missed some easy up-and-downs and dropped shots.

"(On the third) obviously it was a tough lie in the rough but I should have had a better chip from there and then obviously that 3-putt was just unacceptable. That did break the momentum."

"I still think I played decent on the front nine and gave myself opportunities and was par for front nine. I should have played better on back nine."

On the tenth he had a good tee shot, but did not have a great second shot. Still he hit a great chip and got to eight feet.

Gaganjeet Bhullar had earlier missed the halfway cut.

South African Brandon Stone was at 13 under, three shots clear of 2017 champion Sergio Garcia and Englishman Laurie Canter.

A win for Casey would take his European Tour tally of victories to 15, matching the total of Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjørn and Padraig Harrington.