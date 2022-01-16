Singapore International: Khalin Joshi finishes 8th, other Indians slip as Kim wins

Khalin Joshi finished as the best Indian in tied 8th place as the windy Tanah Merah Country Club continued to play tough on the final day of The Singapore International here.

Korean teenager Joohyung Kim (70) lost a two-shot lead with two holes to play but then beat Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan (72) in the first play-off hole as he sank a 14-foot birdie.

Thailand's 14-year-old amateur star Ratchanon Chantananuwat was in contention for much of the day which saw a battle of the teenagers. He finished sole third when he returned a 69 to finish 2-under for four days and two shots shy of the play-off.

It was a disappointing finish for the Indians, who had at least two players in Top-10 for three rounds and had golfers in contention for 54 holes. As S. Chikkarangappa slid down to T-39, Viraj Madappa was the second best Indian with a round of 70 and a total of 6-over 294.

Rashid Khan (74) ended T-24th alongside Abhijit Chadha (69) at 7-over 295. Chikkarangappa collapsed on the final day with 82 and at 9-over 297 he was T-39, while Shubhankar Sharma (73) and Shiv Kapur (72) were T-46th at 10-over 298.

Ajeetesh Sandhu had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 before play. It would also put a question mark on him playing next week at Singapore Open.

Joshi, who led on the first day, shot 76 and totalled 4-over 292 in a tournament where only four players finished with a total of par or better.

Chikkarangappa, who was third and three behind the leader after three days, shot 82 largely because of a nightmarish 'nine' on Par-3 16th. Chikkarangappa put himself out of the running after he started the day with three bogeys in a row.

The 19-year-old Kim, who won his maiden Asian Tour title in India, and Rattanon, playing together in the final pairing, finished the tournament tied on four under, after Kim closed with a 70 and Rattanon 72.

Coming into the final stretch Kim led by two after 16 before there was a remarkable turn of events. The Korean found trouble with his second shot on 17. He pushed his approach right into a penalty area next to a lake, took a drop, chipped to 15 feet and bravely made a 15 footer for bogey.

Rattanon was also in trouble on 17 but made a brilliant up and down from the greenside bunker for par before the drama unfolded on the last.

Kim still held a one-shot lead playing the final hole in normal time. However, Rattanon made an eight-foot birdie after a brilliant chip from behind the green while the Korean took two to get out of the greenside bunker, after a difficult lie for his third, before making a brave par putt from three feet to force the tournament into a sudden-death play-off.

The prodigiously talented Korean holed a pressure-packed 14-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole, on the Tampines Course's daunting par-five 18th, as Rattanon missed his birdie attempt from eight feet.

The victory saw Kim, who earned a cheque of USD 180,000, overtake Australian Wade Ormsby on the Asian Tour Order of Merit with one more event remaining this season -- next week's SMBC Singapore Open.

Ratchanon went out in five-under-par 31 but came back in three over which included a double on 17.