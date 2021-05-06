Solid 4-under start for Shubhankar; Chawrasia 3-under in Spain

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma overcame an early double bogey to card a 4-under 67 that placed him Tied-15th at the Canary Islands Open on Thursday.

Sharma started with a double bogey on the 10th, but five birdies in his next seven holes ensured it was a profitable day.

Also finishing with decent cards were SSP Chawrasia (68) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (69), who were T-24 and T-36, though the positions will change as play progresses.

Of the other two Indians, Shiv Kapur was even through seven holes, while Ajeetesh Sandhu was one-over after two.

ALSO READ | Rory McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

Sharma has had modest results as he has missed five cuts in nine starts in 2021. His best has been T-22 at Dubai Desert Classic.

Spain's Adri Arnaus (64) had two eagles and five birdies against one double bogey as he led the field by one.

Tough start for Gangjee in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee was off to a nightmarish start at the inaugural Japan Players Championship as he carded an 11-over in the first round.

Gangjee had trouble at two of the Par-5s, where he had a quadruple bogey on sixth and a triple bogey on 16th.

He had two other doubles and a bogey against just one birdie at the Nishi Nasuno Country Club here to be placed last after the opening round.

Korean Hyun-Woo Ryu shared the lead with Tadahiro Takayama and Taihei Sato, as the trio shot 7-under 65.