More Sports Golf Golf German Popov takes three-shot lead at women's British Open Sophia Popov in contention for her maiden major title after securing a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the women's British Open. Reuters 23 August, 2020 09:02 IST Sophia Popov showed great composure to sink a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole as she cemented her position atop the leaderboard. - Getty Images Reuters 23 August, 2020 09:02 IST Germany's Sophia Popov grabbed a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the women's British Open at Royal Troon as she carded a bogey-free four-under-par 67 in the third round on Saturday.The 27-year-old world number 304 equalled the lowest round of the week to put herself in contention for a maiden major title, posting an eagle and two birdies on another difficult scoring day.RELATED| Debutant Tvesa Malik crashes out of British Open Popov, who qualified for the Open with a top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic this month, showed great composure to sink a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole as she cemented her position atop the leaderboard.“I'm extremely happy. Four under and bogey-free is more than I could have hoped for,” Popov said.“I managed to not put myself in positions where I was freaking out. I was playing solid and that's because I was very patient.“I'd be lying if I said I'm not going to be super nervous tomorrow morning - the nerves are going to be there so I need to realise that and play with them,” she added.Australian Minjee Lee and Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura are the only other two players under-par for the tournament, with both one-under overall after posting third-round scores of 69.RELATED| LPGA drops Kia Classic from 2020 schedule Two-time major champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand posted a hard-fought 72 to sit six strokes behind Popov and retain an outside chance of victory.Overnight leader Dani Holmqvist, who was the only player to finish under-par on Friday, fell out of contention after a dismal round of 77. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.