Thomas Bjorn appointed to board of the European Tour

Thomas Bjorn, the 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain, has been appointed to the board of the European Tour.

The Dane takes up a position as a non-executive director with immediate effect after being nominated by the Tour's tournament committee.

Bjorn previously served as chairman of the tournament committee from 2007 until 2016 before resigning to focus on duties as captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team, who he led to an emphatic victory at Le Golf National in September 2018.

During his time as chairman, Bjorn helped oversee the transition from the Order of Merit to the Race to Dubai in 2009 and the introduction of the lucrative Rolex Series, the premium events on the European Tour, in 2014.

"I am delighted and honoured to be invited to join the board of the European Tour," Bjorn told the Tour's official website.

"I have lived and breathed the European Tour for the past 25 years and, in that time, I have always strived to do the best I could to progress both the Tour itself and its membership

"The same will be the case on the board and I am looking forward to getting to work as soon as possible."

Bjorn qualified for the European Tour in 1996 – he was named Rookie of the Year – and has been part of three successful Ryder Cup teams as a player and a further three as a vice-captain prior to his crowning moment in Paris.

He also won 15 times on the European Tour between 1996 and 2013.

Chairman David Williams added: "I'm delighted to welcome Thomas to our European Tour board.

"His stellar golfing career is well documented, including his 2018 experience as a winning Ryder Cup Captain. He has always had our members' interests at heart, and he will continue to do so on our board."