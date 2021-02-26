More Sports Golf Golf Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident. Reuters 26 February, 2021 10:42 IST Tiger Woods underwent surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after suffering injuries from his car crash. - AP Reuters 26 February, 2021 10:42 IST Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said on Thursday, as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week.The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilise compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Woods, 45, would not face criminal charges in the crash.ALSO READ | Golf without Woods? Battered leg brings it closer to reality“Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery,” Harbor-UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan said on the hospital’s Twitter account.“It was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes.”Woods, who recovered from numerous surgeries to break an 11-year major drought and win the 2019 Masters, has received an outpouring of support from friends, athletes and former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama in the wake of the crash. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.