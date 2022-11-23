Tiger Woods nets $15m PGA Tour bonus despite playing only nine rounds

Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.

Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.

He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters.

Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was “TV Sponsor Exposure,” which is the length of time a player’s sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds. He played only three of those.

Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus. Jordan Spieth narrowly beat Justin Thomas for third place — Spieth got $9 million, Thomas $7.5 million — with Jon Rahm ($6 million) in fifth.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was sixth ($5.5 million). The next four each received $5 million — Xander Schauffele, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau.

Collin Morikawa won the British Open and a World Golf Championship last year and finished out of the money at No. 11 when the program rewarded only 10 players. Now the bonus pool has doubled to $100 million and expanded to 20 players.

He didn’t win this year and still finished 11th.

Players who signed with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf were not eligible for the award because they were suspended by the PGA Tour if they didn’t resign their membership. That includes Phil Mickelson, who finished second to Woods last year after sending out a tweet that he had won.