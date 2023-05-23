Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month’s US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament’s organisers said on Monday.

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The US Open runs from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.