Golf

Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month.

Reuters
Brookline, USA 23 May, 2023 08:13 IST
Brookline, USA 23 May, 2023 08:13 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the Augusta Masters on April 8, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the Augusta Masters on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month.

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month’s US Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament’s organisers said on Monday.

Also Read
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month’s PGA Championship, the year’s second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The US Open runs from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

From Munich to the Andes, air accidents in sport

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us