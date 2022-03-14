Top golfers to be in action at TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

Several top golfers of the country will be seen in action at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship to be held at the Tollygunge Club course in Kolkata from Tuesday.

The stellar field at the Rs. 50 lakh event includes Jeev Milkha Singh, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Karandeep Kochhar and PGTI Order of Merit leader Kshitij Naveed Kaul among others.

Jeev will play first professional event in the city after 2016.

READ: Anirban Lahiri leads as Players Championship halted mid-third round

At the previous Players Championship held at the Tollygunge Club six years ago, Kochhar made history by becoming the youngest player to win a PGTI event at 17 years and 163 days. He became the first Indian amateur to win on the PGTI.

The field consists of 132 players, including 129 professionals and three amateurs.