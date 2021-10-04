Tvesa Malik finishes 20th as Diksha slips at Estrella Damm Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik endured mixed fortunes in windy conditions during the final round as she carded a one-over 73 to finish 20th at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya in Sitges, Spain.

It was another solid finish for Tvesa, who has been fairly consistent through the season as she attempts to achieve one of her goals of getting into the Top-10 of the Order of Merit. Her tournament total stood at one-over 217.

Diksha Dagar, playing her first event since the Olympics, dropped to a final round of 78 with two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles on 17th and 18th and finished T-58th.

Sweden's Maja Stark, whose name means 'strong' in Swedish, won for the second time in her last three starts on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after firing a superb tournament low round of 65. It carried her to eight-under-par and two strokes clear of Pia Babnik.

READ: Willett clinches Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for first win in two years

Playing in just her fifth LET event since turning professional in August, the 21-year-old from the small town of Abbekas in Sweden started the day in a tie for 17th place on one-under-par and came from seven strokes behind the overnight leader Magdalena Simmermacher to set the clubhouse target at Club de Golf Terramar.

The 17-year-old Slovenian Pia Babnik finished outright second on six-under-par, with Spain's Maria Hernandez, Finland’s Krista Bakker and Scotland's Kylie Henry tied for third on four-under-par.

Simmermacher held a four-stroke lead overnight and was looking to become the first LET winner from Argentina, but she dropped four shots in her first three holes to lose her advantage, eventually signing for a 79 to end in a share of 14th place.

The next LET tournament is the Aramco Team Series in New York, which takes place at Glen Oaks in a fortnight.

Sahith Theegala finishes tied-8th

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala could not pull off his maiden PGA Tour triumph but finished a career-best tied-8th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 23-year-old, whose parents shifted to US from India, had a final round of 1-under 71, even as Sam Burns, 25, earned his second Tour victory in his 87th start following a one-shot win over Nick Watney and Cameron Young.

Burns closed with a 67 to end his week on 22-under.

After holding at least a share of the lead in each of the first three rounds this week, rookie Theegala finished at 19-under and tied eighth.

India's Anirban Lahiri, who missed the cut this week, will return next week at the Shriners Hospital Open, as will Theegala.

Korea's Si Woo Kim produced his career's fourth hole-in-one on the PGA Tour for a tied eighth finish, which maintained his solid start to the new 2021-22 Season.

READ: Shubhankar Sharma misses cut at Alfred Dunhil Links Championship

The 26-year-old Kim hit the magical ace with a four iron on the par-3 seventh hole at Country Club of Jackson en route to a final round of 6-under 66 and 19-under 269 total that left him three strokes behind winner Burns.

In the season-opening event two weeks ago, Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, finished T-11th at the Fortinet Championship and enjoyed his first top-10 of the new season following an impressive final round here which saw him hit 12 fairways and 17 greens in regulation.

"I did not know it went in. It was hard to see it," said Kim of his hole-in-one.

"Unfortunately, the camera did not get the moment. I cannot keep it and share it with golf fans. However, it definitely helped to keep the score low," he added.

Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan finished a further shot back on 18-under in equal 11th place after signing off with a 68.

Two weeks ago, Pan, the Olympic Games bronze medallist, finished tied sixth in the Fortinet Championship. Another Korean, Sungjae Im, settled for tied 31st position following a 69 to end the week on 13-under.