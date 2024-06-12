MagazineBuy Print

U.S. Open 2024: Jon Rahm withdraws with left foot infection

Rahm, a past Masters champion and former No. 1 player in the world, announced his decision in a social media post. He says he consulted doctors and felt this was best in the long run.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 08:42 IST , PINEHURST, N.C. - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the U.S. Open golf tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jon Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday afternoon because of an infection in his left foot that led to concerns it could hurt the rest of his game.

Rahm, a past Masters champion and former No. 1 player in the world, announced his decision in a social media post. He says he consulted doctors and felt this was best in the long run.

He had to withdraw last week from a LIV Golf event in Houston because of the severe pain in his foot.

He arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 wearing a sandal on the foot, hopeful that antibiotics would allow for it to heal in time for Thursday’s opening round.

“Anytime I can tee it up, I feel like I have a good chance,” he had said earlier Tuesday in a news conference.

In a later interview with the Spanish golf site ten-golf.com, he expressed concern that compensations he would have to make to his swing could lead to problems that would stretch into the rest of the year.

Rahm told Spanish media, “If it reaches a point that I don’t know if I can win, I don’t know if it’s worth it to go out and compete.”

Related Topics

Jon Rahm

