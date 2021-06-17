U.S. Open begins at foggy Torrey Pines after 90-minute delay

The U.S. Open finally got underway on Thursday after a thick blanket of fog on the Torrey Pines layout caused a 90-minute delay.

Play was originally scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. PT (1345 GMT) but golfers who arrived at Torrey Pines early were instead greeted by a marine layer that covered the par-71 South course, which sits atop the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

California native Sahith Theegala eventually struck the opening shot at the par-four first hole while Andy Pope, who has qualified for the U.S. Open for the fifth time in his past six tries, got things started on the back nine.

Among the early groups, twice champion Brooks Koepka, world number two Justin Thomas and number four Collin Morikawa will be the fifth group to set off at the par-four 10th hole.

PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, who last month became golf's oldest major winner at 50, was also due out on the same hole two groups back with Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was scheduled to launch his title defense at the par-four first hole in the afternoon wave alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Also among the late starters is a high-profile group featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Englishman Justin Rose.