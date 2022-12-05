Golf

Viktor Hovland survives jitters to claim Hero World Challenge

Entering the final hole of the tournament with a two shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Hovland looked comfortable. An approach into the water, however, opened the door for Scheffler.

Ashwin Achal
NASSAU 05 December, 2022 20:00 IST
NASSAU 05 December, 2022 20:00 IST
Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on over the 14th green during the final round Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course.

Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on over the 14th green during the final round Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course. | Photo Credit: AFP

Entering the final hole of the tournament with a two shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Hovland looked comfortable. An approach into the water, however, opened the door for Scheffler.

Viktor Hovland survived the late jitters to claim the Hero World Challenge (HWC) at Albany here.

Entering the final hole of the tournament with a two shot lead over Scottie Scheffler, Hovland looked comfortable. An approach into the water, however, opened the door for Scheffler.

Scheffler would have made things interesting if he holed a chip from the sandy area. He nearly pulled it off - the ball lipped out.

Norwegian Hovland, meanwhile, made a 20-foot putt to card a bogey and win the title.

Hovland became the second man, after Tiger Woods, to win back-to-back HWC titles. Hovland took the winner’s purse of $1 million.

“When you’re standing there with a two-shot lead, it’s the last thing you want. Just do anything else but hit it in the water. So as soon as that happened, I was pretty frustrated. It was a lot more stressful than it should have been,” Hovland said.

On Norway producing world-class sportspersons, Hovland said, “We only have five, six million people, but it seems like when Magnus Carlsen is winning, everyone tunes in and starts playing chess. Erling Haaland’s been incredible; the same with Casper Ruud in tennis. People love their sports. They root for their fellow countrymen when they do something well.”

Scheffler, who would have climbed to the top of world ranking had he won the tournament, said, “I said earlier in the week that I don’t like finishing second. It’s not a good feeling right now. But I’m proud of the fight.”

The scores (top five)

272: Viktor Hovland (69, 70, 64,69); 274: Scottie Scheffler (72, 68, 66, 68); 276: Cameron Young (71, 69, 68, 68); 277: Xander Schauffele (72, 68, 69, 68); 278: Justin Thomas (72, 70, 66,70).

(The author is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Rory McIlroy regains No. 1 spot

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us