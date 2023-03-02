Golf

Szokol up by 3 after opening of Women’s World Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan was second after a bogey-free 67, and a pack of six including Nelly Korda and former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn carded 68s at Sentosa Golf Club.

AP
Singapore 02 March, 2023 17:55 IST
Singapore 02 March, 2023 17:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Elizabeth Szokol at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

FILE PHOTO: Elizabeth Szokol at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Yuka Saso of Japan was second after a bogey-free 67, and a pack of six including Nelly Korda and former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn carded 68s at Sentosa Golf Club.

Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship on Thursday.

Yuka Saso of Japan was second after a bogey-free 67, and a pack of six including Nelly Korda and former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn carded 68s at Sentosa Golf Club.

Szokol shot 6 under on the front nine, including four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 fifth. Her only bogey came on the 10th hole but she birdied 14, 16 and 18.

Szokol is returning from a back injury — a herniated disk — and said she took advantage of the soft conditions on the damp course.

Also Read
Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler resume battle for No. 1 at Bay Hill

“This is my first time playing here,” the American said. “And people had said usually it’s a bit firmer. But the rain definitely softened it up. So I could be a little bit more aggressive with some pins today.”

Saso won the 2021 U.S. Open as a teenager but has not won any titles since.

“Well, winning here on the LPGA is not easy,” she said. “So, you just have to keep grinding and working to give yourself a chance.”

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul both shot 70, and No. 3 Minjee Lee had a 72.

Korda’s sister, Jessica Korda, shot 76 and Brooke Henderson, who won the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January, had a 78.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Rory McIlroy regains No. 1 spot

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us