Jeev, Chikka and Ahlawat tied 11th in rain-hit Hong Kong Open

With four Open slots available at the event, Jeev Milkha Singh may well fancy his chances with his five-under 11th place before the final round.

25 March, 2023 21:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jeev Milkha Singh was two-under through eight holes in the third round when play had to be stopped due to rain.

FILE PHOTO: Jeev Milkha Singh was two-under through eight holes in the third round when play had to be stopped due to rain. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jeev Milkha Singh showed that he remains a force to reckon with and was the leading Indian alongside two youngsters - Veer Ahlawat and S Chikkarangappa - on the third day of World City Championship in Hong Kong which has now been reduced to 54 holes.

Lightning and rain stopped the third round at 11.48 local time at the Hong Kong Golf Club and play was unable to restart again as the inclement weather persisted.

Jeev, who now plays on the Senior Tours in Japan and Europe, followed his second round four-under 66 with another strong display as he was two-under through eight holes in the third round.

With four Open slots available at the event, Jeev may well fancy his chances. At five-under, he is tied 11th with Ahlawat and Chikka.

Bidding to become the first player from Hong Kong to win an Asian Tour event and qualify for The Open, Taichi Kho was one-under through two holes and was 13-under and last week’s winner in DGC Open Miguel Tabuena (one-over through two) was nine-under.

Four other players are at seven-under and another four at six-under, while the three top Indians with six others are at five-under.

Other Indians are Gaganjeet Bhullar (66) who is among the few who have completed their third round. He is four-under and tied 20th. He is alongside SSP Chawrasia at one-under through eight holes. Chawrasia has a total of four-under.

Shiv Kapur has a total of three-under with six holes to play, while Karandeep Kochhar has a one-under total with two holes to play. Honey Baisoya is three-over with four holes to play.

