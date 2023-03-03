Hockey

Craig Fulton appointed as chief coach of India men’s Hockey team, succeeds Graham Reid

The 48-year-old South African was the Assistant Coach of Belgium Men’s Team at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 03 March, 2023 11:17 IST
Craig Fulton will coach the Indian man’s hockey team.

Craig Fulton will coach the Indian man's hockey team.

Craig Fulton has been appointed as the new chief coach of the Indian men’s Hockey team on Friday. Hockey India made the announcement was made ahead of the team’s home matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League starting from March 10th.

The 48-year-old South African, with nearly 25 years of coaching experience succeeds former coach Graham Reid and will take charge of the team at the earliest after completing formalities.

Fulton, a true believer in leadership, has shown exemplary results in his previous roles. His rise to fame started with a stint with the Irish Men’s Team as the head coach between 2014 to 2018 when the team qualified for the Rio Olympic Games 2016. This historic feat also won him the FIH Coach of the Year in 2015.

Following this, he worked as the assistant coach with reigning Olympic Champions Belgium, where the Belgium team won the Gold medal in Tokyo. He was also part of the Belgian coaching staff when the team lifted the World title in 2018, in Bhubaneswar.

He was named as the Belgium Coach of the Year 2023 after guiding the Belgium club to the podium in the Belgium League. He has also been a part of the Belgium national team’s rise in world hockey, taking the team to World No. 3 in 2023 from World No.5 in 2018.

In his illustrious career as a hockey player with the South African squad, Fulton has 195 international caps over a span of 10 years. He has played for his home team South Africa at Atlanta Olympics 1996 Olympics and Athens Olympics in 2004. He has also played at the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

“I am very pleased to state that Hockey India has finalised Craig Fulton for the Chief Coach’s role with the Indian Men’s Hockey team. I have had the honour of playing against him and now I look forward to closely working with him in this new phase for the Men’s Hockey team. He comes with tremendous experience in coaching and his work ethics induces confidence of raising the team’s performance in world hockey. I welcome Craig to India and wish him the best,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

“It is an honour to be appointed in the role of Chief Coach for the Indian Men’s Hockey team. India has a deep history and legacy of the sport and I look forward to work to taking this forward with the current team which has some very promising talent,” Fulton said.

