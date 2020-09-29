Women’s hockey: India’s stock rising due to international exposure - Deepika Thakur

A determination to win and extensive international exposure have helped the Indian women’s hockey team improve its performances in recent years, former star Deepika Thakur has said.

The Indian women’s hockey team enjoyed success in top tournaments recently, winning silver the 2018 Asian Games and qualifying for the Olympics for the second time in a row.

“The women’s team are determined to show that they too can win tournaments like the men’s team,” Thakur said.

ALSO READ | Never felt so stressed - Mandeep

“We have won the 2017 Asia Cup, entered the quarterfinals in the World Cup in London, won silver at the 2018 Asian Games. I think these are all great results and collective work by coaching staff and the federation. I feel Hockey India has ensured the women’s team gets fantastic exposure at the international level and planning the ACTC (Annual Calendar for Training and Competition) accordingly has been critical in the team’s resurgence,” she added.

‘Hungry’

Thakur, who was a member of the Indian team at the Rio Olympics and also a significant contributor in India’s Asian Champions Trophy win in 2016, feels the side can bounce back when international competitions resume. “I certainly believe the team can bounce back. They were in good rhythm after winning back-to-back tournaments last year and they had done well in New Zealand earlier this year. This team is hungry to achieve success at the highest level and hence I am sure once competitions resume, they will bounce back and do everything in their capacity to finish top four in Tokyo,” she said.

ALSO READ | Chris Ciriello quits as analytical coach of men's team

“Five years ago, if you would ask me whether the women’s team had it in them to break into the top 10 ranking in the world, my answer may not have been a sure yes,” she conceded.

Thakur said India should remain motivated and focused on its goal of doing well in Tokyo.

“The current Indian side is very committed and focused. But when you have to be in national camps without competition it is easy to feel less motivated. Also, without competition, it is difficult to assess improvement. Hence, I would say it is a very crucial time for the team and each player should have her own yardstick and must work on raising the bar,” she said.