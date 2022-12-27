Hockey

Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to open with star-studded ‘Celebrations’ in Barabati Stadium

Aptly titled ‘Celebrations’, the opening ceremony on January 11 will have a star-studded cast lined up for all manner of performances, songs, dances, and technology; all while incorporating the cultural aspects of Odisha.

27 December, 2022 21:48 IST
A general view of the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack where the opening ceremony will take place.

A general view of the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack where the opening ceremony will take place. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela set to commence on 13 January 2023, a world-class celebration of hockey to commemorate the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha will be held on 11 January 2023 in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

As part of organising the tournament itself, an incredible, action-packed show that serves as an introduction to both the guest nations as well as the nation as a whole! In doing so, the celebration is set out to create an incredible display of showmanship, festivity, technology, and culture.

Aptly titled ‘Celebrations’ the show will serve as the precursor event to the opening of the tournament itself on January 13th, 2023, with a star-studded cast lined up for all manner of performances, songs, dances, and technology; all while incorporating the cultural aspects of Odisha.

Serving as the host nation of the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time, India, and more specifically, Odisha, has taken every measure to ensure that our guests from the 15 visiting nations will bear witness to one of the most spectacular shows ever created.

The show will incorporate aspects of traditional Odia music and dance, as well as the use of innovative new technology. While the show will be broadcast across national TV channels, those present in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, will get the full experience of the show amongst ecstatic fans in the stadium.

“The Celebration is an integral part of the tournament as it symbolises our pride in both our state and our nation for playing host to the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time. With stars from local film industries, Bollywood, traditional singers, and even acts from overseas, this promises to be a show that you won’t want to miss,” said Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

“It gives me great pride to offer a warm welcome to all our national and foreign guests as one of the hosts of the tournament and invite them to come celebrate the spirit of hockey with us,” he added.

The show will feature live performances by India’s leading stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani along with BLACKSWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s very own Shreya Lenka.

Amongst the stars is Pritam, the writer and composer of the Hockey World Cup 2023 Song, who will take the stage and enthral us along with incredible vocalists like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade along with Namita Meleka from Odisha. Guru Aruna Mohanty and National Award winner Shiamak Davar have choreographed the dance performances. The event will also feature many local Odia stars and performers.

