Hockey

FIH Hockey Pro League season 5 to start in Argentina

The participating teams of each mini-tournament, as well as the match schedules and final timings, will be confirmed at the end of the current season.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 April, 2023 12:50 IST
Chennai 28 April, 2023 12:50 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The competition dates for Season 5 – which will include seven “mini-tournaments” running from end 2023 to mid-2024  – have been confirmed on Friday. 

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The competition dates for Season 5 – which will include seven “mini-tournaments” running from end 2023 to mid-2024  – have been confirmed on Friday.  | Photo Credit:

The participating teams of each mini-tournament, as well as the match schedules and final timings, will be confirmed at the end of the current season.

The fifth season of the FIH Hockey Pro League will start in on December 6, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

The competition dates for Season 5 – which will include seven “mini-tournaments” running from end 2023 to mid-2024  – have been confirmed on Friday.

Also Read
Indian women’s hockey team to tour Australia ahead of Asian Games

With the relegation/promotion principle applied - for the first time - to the Pro League, season 5 will welcome two teams that have qualified through the first edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played last year, namely India (women) and Ireland (men).

Consequently, the bottom placed team of this season, in the women’s as well as the men’s League, will be relegated.

Additionally, winning the FIH Hockey Pro League will come with a new and substantial “bonus”. The title winner of Season 5 will gain direct qualification for the Women’s and Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The participating teams of each mini-tournament, as well as the match schedules and final timings, will be confirmed at the end of the current season.

Competitions dates for season 5:

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (6-11 December 2023)

Buenos Aires, Argentina (14-19 February 2024)

Rourkela, India (10-25 February 2024)

Antwerp, Belgium (23 May-2 June 2024)

Lee Valley, Great Britain (1-12 June 2024)

Utrecht, Netherlands (22-25 June 2024)

Amsterdam, Netherlands (22-30 June 2024)

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us