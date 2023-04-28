The fifth season of the FIH Hockey Pro League will start in on December 6, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

The competition dates for Season 5 – which will include seven “mini-tournaments” running from end 2023 to mid-2024 – have been confirmed on Friday.

With the relegation/promotion principle applied - for the first time - to the Pro League, season 5 will welcome two teams that have qualified through the first edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played last year, namely India (women) and Ireland (men).

Consequently, the bottom placed team of this season, in the women’s as well as the men’s League, will be relegated.

Additionally, winning the FIH Hockey Pro League will come with a new and substantial “bonus”. The title winner of Season 5 will gain direct qualification for the Women’s and Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The participating teams of each mini-tournament, as well as the match schedules and final timings, will be confirmed at the end of the current season.

Competitions dates for season 5:

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (6-11 December 2023)

Buenos Aires, Argentina (14-19 February 2024)

Rourkela, India (10-25 February 2024)

Antwerp, Belgium (23 May-2 June 2024)

Lee Valley, Great Britain (1-12 June 2024)

Utrecht, Netherlands (22-25 June 2024)

Amsterdam, Netherlands (22-30 June 2024)