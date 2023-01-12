Hockey World Cup 2023: Players to watch out from each side in FIH WC in Odisha

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023, set to start on January 13 in Odisha, will bring together the best hockey talents in the world, who will battle it out for the prestigious title.

Here are 16 players, from each of the 16 teams, to watch out for in this edition of the World Cup.

AUSTRALIA

Eddie Ockenden of Australia and Devindar Walmiki of India battle for the ball during the FIH Men’s Hero Hockey Champions Trophy 2016 final between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Joel Ford

Having already won the world title twice -- in 2010 and 2014 -- Australia’s Eddie Ockenden is already in the category of all-time greats.

The 35-year-old Aussie co-captain is also his country’s record caps holder. Last year, he became just the seven players in the history of men’s hockey to have made more than 400 international appearances.

ARGENTINA

Maico Casella, a smart and creative striker who is capable of scoring spectacular goals, will lead the charge for Argentina in the World Cup.

Casella, who plays for Dutch side HGC at the club level, has scored 31 goals for his national side.

FRANCE

France’s rising stock in world hockey has been aided by the ascent of forward Timothee Clement.

The 22-year-old was crowned Best Player of the Tournament at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar in 2021, where he captained France to a historic bronze medal.

SOUTH AFRICA

Dayaan Cassiem, a livewire forward capable of breaching the best of defences. He was a member of the side that competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cassiem led South Africa to the inaugural FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup at home in December last year, which also guaranteed qualification into the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season. He was named the Best Player of the event.

BELGIUM

Defender Alexander Hendrickx is among the most renowned penalty corner experts in the game with an excellent conversion record.

Hendrickx finished as the top-scorer at the Tokyo Games with a staggering 14 goals in just eight matches.

GERMANY

Argentina’s Peillat Gonzalo (No.2) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Defender Gonzalo Peillat, who has won an Olympic gold medal and was the 2014 World Cup top-scorer with Argentina, got the clearance to make his international debut with Germany earlier this year after receiving a German passport.

Peillat’s inclusion will be a shot in the arm with the 30-year-old considered to be one of the best drag flickers in the game.

SOUTH KOREA

Jonghyun, the 38-year-old defender, continues to be a potent penalty corner specialist with seven strikes in five matches.

He was also instrumental in the Champions Trophy win in 2021 with 10 goals.

JAPAN

Defender Ken Nagayoshi is the penalty corner specialist in the team with six conversions this year alone.

Nagayoshi was a member of the Japanese side which finished runner-up at the 2021 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy.

NETHERLANDS

Netherlands Men’s Hockey Coach Jeroen Delmee with team captain Thierry Brinkman pose for a picture on their arrival at Biju Patnaik International airport. | Photo Credit: ANI

Still only 27, captain Thierry Brinkman is one of the most experienced members of the squad and his seven goals as a striker were critical to the Netherlands’ gold medal in the 2021/22 Pro League.

NEW ZEALAND

While Simon Child is the veteran in the team, much is expected of fellow striker Sam Lane who is expected to play a similar role in the future.

The 25-year-old who plays for Orange Rood in the Dutch League has 30 goals in his international career and scored thrice in four matches of the Pro League including a brace against India.

MALAYSIA

At 35, defender Razie Rahim is the oldest member of the Malaysian squad. He will also be critical to the team’s hopes.

On his day, Rahim can be devastating with his drag flicks — he was crucial to Malaysia’s Azlan Shah triumph, scoring seven goals in the winning campaign.

CHILE

With 76 goals in 169 matches, striker Martin Rodriguez is the most experienced member of the squad.

Rodriguez, who made his debut in 2008, is one of the most decorated Chilean hockey players.

WALES

Rupert Shipperley, member of the Great Britain team at the Tokyo Olympics, attacking midfielder.

An attacking player with an eye for goal, Rupert could have become a rugby player if not for an injury sustained when he was young that led to him shifting his attention to hockey.

ENGLAND

Sam Ward is an experienced and talented striker with the ability to score from any angle.

Ward was a member of the Great Britain team which won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. A year later, he had a career-threatening incident when was struck in the face by the ball during the Olympic qualifying play-off win against Malaysia, which reduced the vision in his left eye.

SPAIN

Spain’s Gonzalez Enrique (No.8) reacts after scoring a goal against Argentina in the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on November 29, 2018. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Enrique Gonzalez, a speedy forward and talented playmaker, will be Spain’s main attacking force at the World Cup.

Having taken part in the 2018 World Cup, he was part of the silver medal-winning side from the 2019 European Championship.

INDIA

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh will shoulder the responsibility of leading India back into the podium at the Hockey World Cup.

Armed with a terrific drag flick, he will be one of the stars to watch out for in this World Cup.