Hockey World Cup Live Score, GER vs FRA: Germany leads France 4-0 after 3rd quarter in crossover, winner faces England in quarterfinals

FOURTH QUARTER: GERMANY 4-0 FRANCE

⦿ 50’ - Excellent cross into the striking from the right from Oruz to Ruhr. Ruhr traps it well before eventually losing possession.

49’ - After some early pressure from France in the final quarter, Germany can finally breathe now. ⦿ 47’ - France with a bit more intent. A circle entry done quickly. Masson along the baseline, cutback to Rogeau but it has a bit too much height on it. Rogeau still takes a shot and it does not miss the top-right corner by much.

THIRD QUARTER: GERMANY 4-0 FRANCE

⦿ End of third quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: GERMANY 4-0 FRANCE

⦿ 29’ - End of first half. The head-to-head record between these two teams is 12-0 in Germany’s favour. Barring a miraculous comeback from France in the next half hour, it is set to become 13-0. Stay tuned for an exciting second half.

⦿ 23’ - GOALLL!!!! Hinrichs puts the ball into the striking circle from the right, Justus Weigand sets it up for Prinz at the near post, Prinz’ shot is blocked by Mats Grambusch, German captain, at the far post, puts it into the back of the net. Germany 3-0 France.

⦿ 22’ - Collision between Tynevez and Tom Grambusch as the German looks to receive an aerial pass.

⦿ 16’ - Green card shown to German No. 27 Timur Oruz.

FIRST QUARTER: GERMANY 1-0 FRANCE

⦿ 14’ - Green card to Xavier, French No. 6. GOALLLL!!!!! Moments later, Germany takes the lead. Grambusch puts the ball into the striking circle, French captain Charlet is unable to trap it as the ball goes behind him to Marco Miltkau at the near post. Miltkau does well to control the ball with the first touch before putting it into the back of the net. Germany 1-0 France.

⦿ 13’ - SAVE!!!! Wellen, unmarked, enters the striking circle from the right and takes a shot towards the top of the goal. A strong left hand from French goalkeeper Thieffry keeps it out. Scoreline remains goalless.

4:35PM - German (in black jerseys) and French players (in white jerseys) are out on the pitch at the Kalinga Stadium. Time for national anthems.

4:30PM - Here’s an interesting read on Niklas Wellen, the German No. 9, by Aashin Prasad - ‘Daddy’ Niklas Wellen’s ‘crazy moment’ during Germany’s clash against Belgium

4:25PM - LINEUPS!!!

4:05PM - ICYMI, check highlights of the thrilling crossover match from yesterday where New Zealand edged host India in a dramatic penalty shootout.

3:55PM - Germany vs France Head-to-head record

Played: 12 | Germany: 12 | France: 0

3:45PM - Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 - Day 11 in Bhubaneswar. Germany takes on France in the third crossover match with the winner set to face England in the quarterfinals. Later in the day, Argentina faces Korea in the final crossover with the winner going up against the Netherlands at the last-eight stage.

