Hockey

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match tickets sell out in Rourkela

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 starting from January 13, 2023, all the match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out within a week.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 17:33 IST
25 December, 2022 17:33 IST
Aerial view of the newly built Birsa Munda hockey stadium at Rourkela is ready ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup matches.

Aerial view of the newly built Birsa Munda hockey stadium at Rourkela is ready ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup matches. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 starting from January 13, 2023, all the match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out within a week.

As the clock nears the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the excitement and enthusiasm among hockey fans around the world have already reached beyond its peak. The tournament, which is set to begin on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action.

Eager to witness the thrilling world hockey action taking place in Rourkela for the first time, the fans gathered in large numbers outside the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium since the opening of the box office on December 19 to buy tickets. And within a week, all match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out.

Also Read
FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: India schedule, squad, venues, timing

A total of 20 matches will take place at the new ‘jewel’ of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which has a seating capacity of over 20,000.

Meanwhile, the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar which has a sitting capacity of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, including cross-overs, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the World Cup final.

The Indian men’s team, who is placed in Pool D, along with Spain will also begin its campaign against Spain on January 13 in Rourkela. 

Following the match against Spain on the first day of the competition, India will play England on January 15, in Rourkela, followed by their final group encounter against Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar.

All of India’s group-stage matches will start at 7 PM.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us