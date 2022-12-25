Hockey

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy reaches Odisha after nationwide tour

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy made its way back to Odisha on Sunday after a successful nationwide tour.

Team Sportstar
25 December, 2022 17:15 IST
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy reaches Odisha after nationwide tour.

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy made its way back to Odisha on Sunday after a successful nationwide tour. The trophy tour kicked off on December 5 with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik presenting the trophy to Hockey India President, Dr. Dilip Tirkey in Bhubaneswar.

The trophy travelled across 13 states and one Union territory,= over the last three weeks. In Odisha, the trophy was received by Odisha’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Tusharkanti Behera, Tirkey, and Mayor of Bhubaneswar, Sulochana Das.

The trophy will now go on a state-wide tour over the next three weeks and will travel around 30 districts.

Addressing the Trophy Tour, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, said, “We congratulate Hockey India for their tremendous efforts in organising the nationwide trophy tour on such a large scale. It was a delight to witness such massive support shown by the fans to our beloved sport all across the country.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup: India schedule, squad, venues, timing

“Hockey has always been one of the most beloved sports among the people of Odisha, and it is our great pleasure and honour to offer the fans a chance to get a glimpse of the trophy, before the start of the tournament. We are confident that the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will be an unforgettable spectacle.”

“We are delighted with the tremendous response that we have received for the trophy tour. Across each state, we honoured our legends of the sport who were thrilled to be a part of the campaign. We express our deepest gratitude to them for their participation,” said Tirkey.

“We also want to thank the state ministers and officials without whose support the trophy tour would not have been possible. Now, we are excited to embark upon the final leg of the tour across Odisha to give the fans in the state a chance to get a glimpse of the coveted trophy before the start of the tournament.”

The FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 will begin from January 13, 2023. Hosts India, who is placed in Pool D, along with Spain, England, and Wales, will open its campaign against Spain on January 13 as well.

