FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup, South Africa 2021: Full Schedule, Pools, Matches List, Timings

Ireland meets Zimbabwe in the opening clash of the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 at the North-West University in Potchefstroom on December 5.

India will play its first match at 11:00 AM on December 6. The final is set to be played on December 16.

