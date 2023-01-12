As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 continues, here is the list of all the medallists at the previous 14 editions and some interesting trivia related to the same.

⦿ Australia has won the most number of medals - three gold, two silver and five bronze.

⦿ However, Pakistan has won the most number of gold medals (4).

⦿ India’s first men’s hockey World Cup medal came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona when it beat Kenya 2-1 to win bronze. The men in blue bettered their performance at the 1973 edition in Amstelveen where it clinched silver. In 1975, Indian team won its one and only gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.

⦿ In the 14 editions, Pakistan vs Netherlands (three times) and Australia vs Germany (three times) have been the joint-most frequent summit clashes.

⦿ Pakistan, Germany and Australia are the only teams to win consecutive World Cup editions. Pakistan won in 1971 and 1973, Germany in 2002 and 2006 and Australia in 2010 and 2014.

⦿ Belgium never made it to the medal matches before winning the gold in 2018.

Year City Gold Silver Bronze 2018 Bhubaneswar Belgium Netherlands Australia 2014 The Hague (NED) Australia Netherlands Argentina 2010 New Delhi Australia Germany Netherlands 2006 Mönchengladbach (GER) Germany Australia Spain 2002 Kuala Lumpur (MAS) Germany Australia Netherlands 1998 Utrecht (NED) Netherlands Spain Germany 1994 Sydney (AUS) Pakistan Netherlands Australia 1990 Lahore (PAK) Netherlands Pakistan Australia 1986 London (ENG) Australia England West Germany 1982 Mumbai Pakistan West Germany Australia 1978 Buenos Aires (ARG) Pakistan Netherlands Australia 1975 Kuala Lumpur (MAS) India Pakistan West Germany 1973 Amstelveen (NED) Netherlands India West Germany 1971 Barcelona (ESP) Pakistan Spain India

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 STORIES