As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 continues, here is the list of all the medallists at the previous 14 editions and some interesting trivia related to the same.
- ⦿ Australia has won the most number of medals - three gold, two silver and five bronze.
- ⦿ However, Pakistan has won the most number of gold medals (4).
- ⦿ India’s first men’s hockey World Cup medal came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona when it beat Kenya 2-1 to win bronze. The men in blue bettered their performance at the 1973 edition in Amstelveen where it clinched silver. In 1975, Indian team won its one and only gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.
- ⦿ In the 14 editions, Pakistan vs Netherlands (three times) and Australia vs Germany (three times) have been the joint-most frequent summit clashes.
- ⦿ Pakistan, Germany and Australia are the only teams to win consecutive World Cup editions. Pakistan won in 1971 and 1973, Germany in 2002 and 2006 and Australia in 2010 and 2014.
- ⦿ Belgium never made it to the medal matches before winning the gold in 2018.
|Year
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|2018
|Bhubaneswar
|Belgium
|Netherlands
|Australia
|2014
|The Hague (NED)
|Australia
|Netherlands
|Argentina
|2010
|New Delhi
|Australia
|Germany
|Netherlands
|2006
|Mönchengladbach (GER)
|Germany
|Australia
|Spain
|2002
|Kuala Lumpur (MAS)
|Germany
|Australia
|Netherlands
|1998
|Utrecht (NED)
|Netherlands
|Spain
|Germany
|1994
|Sydney (AUS)
|Pakistan
|Netherlands
|Australia
|1990
|Lahore (PAK)
|Netherlands
|Pakistan
|Australia
|1986
|London (ENG)
|Australia
|England
|West Germany
|1982
|Mumbai
|Pakistan
|West Germany
|Australia
|1978
|Buenos Aires (ARG)
|Pakistan
|Netherlands
|Australia
|1975
|Kuala Lumpur (MAS)
|India
|Pakistan
|West Germany
|1973
|Amstelveen (NED)
|Netherlands
|India
|West Germany
|1971
|Barcelona (ESP)
|Pakistan
|Spain
|India
