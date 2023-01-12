Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Which men’s team has won most medals?

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, continues, here is the list of all the medallists at the previous 14 editions.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 21:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia has won the most medals (10) at the men’s hockey world cups.

FILE PHOTO: Australia has won the most medals (10) at the men’s hockey world cups. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As the build-up for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 continues, here is the list of all the medallists at the previous 14 editions and some interesting trivia related to the same.

  • ⦿ Australia has won the most number of medals - three gold, two silver and five bronze.
  • ⦿ However, Pakistan has won the most number of gold medals (4).
  • ⦿ India’s first men’s hockey World Cup medal came at the inaugural edition in Barcelona when it beat Kenya 2-1 to win bronze. The men in blue bettered their performance at the 1973 edition in Amstelveen where it clinched silver. In 1975, Indian team won its one and only gold medal with a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur.
  • ⦿ In the 14 editions, Pakistan vs Netherlands (three times) and Australia vs Germany (three times) have been the joint-most frequent summit clashes.
  • ⦿ Pakistan, Germany and Australia are the only teams to win consecutive World Cup editions. Pakistan won in 1971 and 1973, Germany in 2002 and 2006 and Australia in 2010 and 2014.
  • ⦿ Belgium never made it to the medal matches before winning the gold in 2018.
YearCityGoldSilverBronze
2018BhubaneswarBelgiumNetherlandsAustralia
2014The Hague (NED)AustraliaNetherlandsArgentina
2010New DelhiAustraliaGermanyNetherlands
2006Mönchengladbach (GER)GermanyAustraliaSpain
2002Kuala Lumpur (MAS)GermanyAustraliaNetherlands
1998Utrecht (NED)NetherlandsSpainGermany
1994Sydney (AUS)PakistanNetherlandsAustralia
1990Lahore (PAK)NetherlandsPakistanAustralia
1986London (ENG)AustraliaEnglandWest Germany
1982MumbaiPakistanWest GermanyAustralia
1978Buenos Aires (ARG)PakistanNetherlandsAustralia
1975Kuala Lumpur (MAS)IndiaPakistanWest Germany
1973Amstelveen (NED)NetherlandsIndiaWest Germany
1971Barcelona (ESP)PakistanSpainIndia

