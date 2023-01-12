Hockey World Cup 2023: What are nicknames of all 16 teams

Leading up to the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, here is the list of the nicknames of all 16 participating teams.

FILE PHOTO: The Australian men’s hockey team is also known by the nickname - Kookaburras. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Team Nickname India Men in Blue Argentina Los Leones Australia The Kookaburras France Les Blues South Africa Ama Stokke Stokke Belgium The Red Lions Germany Die Honamas Japan The Samurais Chile La Roja Malaysia Speedy Tigers The Netherlands The Oranje New Zealand The Black Sticks England The Three Lions Spain The Red Sticks Korea - Wales - Read more stories on Hockey.