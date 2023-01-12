Hockey World Cup 2023: What are nicknames of all 16 teams
Leading up to the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, here is the list of the nicknames of all 16 participating teams.
12 January, 2023 14:19
IST
12 January, 2023 14:19
IST
FILE PHOTO: The Australian men’s hockey team is also known by the nickname - Kookaburras.
| Photo Credit: Getty Images
Leading up to the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, here is the list of the nicknames of all 16 participating teams.
Leading up to the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, here is the list of the nicknames of all 16 participating teams.
|Team
|Nickname
|India
|Men in Blue
|Argentina
|Los Leones
|Australia
|The Kookaburras
|France
|Les Blues
|South Africa
|Ama Stokke Stokke
|Belgium
|The Red Lions
|Germany
|Die Honamas
|Japan
|The Samurais
|Chile
|La Roja
|Malaysia
|Speedy Tigers
|The Netherlands
|The Oranje
|New Zealand
|The Black Sticks
|England
|The Three Lions
|Spain
|The Red Sticks
|Korea
|-
|Wales
|-
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :