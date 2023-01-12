Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: What are nicknames of all 16 teams

Leading up to the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, here is the list of the nicknames of all 16 participating teams.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 14:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: The Australian men’s hockey team is also known by the nickname - Kookaburras. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TeamNickname
IndiaMen in Blue
ArgentinaLos Leones
AustraliaThe Kookaburras
FranceLes Blues
South Africa Ama Stokke Stokke
BelgiumThe Red Lions
GermanyDie Honamas
JapanThe Samurais
Chile La Roja
MalaysiaSpeedy Tigers
The NetherlandsThe Oranje
New ZealandThe Black Sticks
EnglandThe Three Lions
SpainThe Red Sticks
Korea-
Wales-

