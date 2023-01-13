In modern hockey, no phase of play is as important as the penalty corner, with a lion-share of goals in a game coming from it.

Though the penalty corner was part of hockey since 1908, its rules have changed over the year as FIH tried to adapt the set piece to make the sport more entertaining.

Teams have adapted their strategy to maximise their opportunity to create penalty corners, most often by playing the ball into the feet of an opposite defender inside the box.

Here are the basic rules at play for a penalty corner:

When is a penalty corner awarded?

Highlights For an offence by a defender in the circle which does not prevent the probable scoring of a goal.

For an intentional offence in the circle by a defender against an opponent who does not have possession of the ball or an opportunity to play the ball.

For an intentional offence by a defender outside the circle but within the 23 metres area they are defending

For intentionally playing the ball over the back-line by a defender. But, goalkeepers are permitted to deflect the ball with their stick, protective equipment or any part of their body in any direction including over the back-line.

When the ball becomes lodged in a player’s clothing or equipment while in the circle they are defending.

What are the rules for taking a penalty corner?

Highlights Play is stopped after a penalty corner is awarded and re-started when the teams are ready.

The ball is placed on the back-line inside the circle at least 10 metres from the goal-post on whichever side of the goal the attacking team prefers.

An attacker pushes or hits the ball without intentionally raising it, with at least one foot outside the field. No other player is allowed five metres near the “pusher”.

The other attackers must be on the field, outside the circle, while five defenders, including the goalkeeper, must be positioned behind the back-line. The other defending players must beyond the centre-line.

Until the ball has been played, no attacker other than the ‘pusher’ is permitted to enter the circle and no defender is permitted to cross the centre-line or back-line.

A goal cannot be scored until the ball has travelled outside the circle.

If the first shot is a hit, the ball must cross the goal-line, or be on a path which would have resulted in it crossing the goal-line, at a height of not more than 460 mm (the height of the backboard) before any deflection, for a goal to be scored.

For second and subsequent hits at the goal and for flicks, deflections and scoops, it is permitted to raise the ball to any height but this must not be dangerous.

A defender who is clearly running into the shot or into the taker without attempting to play the ball with their stick must be penalised for dangerous play. Otherwise, if a defender is within five metres of the first shot at goal during the taking of a penalty 36 corner and is struck by the ball below the knee, another penalty corner must be awarded or is struck on or above the knee in a normal stance.

The penalty corner rules no longer apply if the ball travels more than five metres from the circle.

Bhubaneswar: Indian players defend a Penalty corner of France during the 3rd-4th place ranking match at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World cup 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

When is a penalty corner completed?

Highlights A goal is scored

A free hit is awarded to the defending team

The ball travels more than five metres outside the circle

The ball is played over the back-line and a penalty corner is not awarded

A defender commits an offence which does not result in another penalty corner

A penalty stroke is awarded

The usual strategy employed by teams is the drag-flick, with teams now having multiple players specifically trained for this role. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh is one such expert and is India’s most potent weapon from the penalty corners going into the World Cup.

But with defending teams sharpening their blocking techniques and an advancement in protection, attacking sides are using innovative ploys to provide variety to their penalty corner routines.

