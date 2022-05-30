FIH World Rankings: Indian men drop a rung to 4th, women rise to 6th

The Indian men's hockey team slipped to fourth spot but the women's side gained a place to rise to number six in the latest FIH World Rankings, issued on Monday.

At the top, Australia (2842.258) and Netherlands (3049.495) continued to be the world number one ranked teams in the men's and women's ranking.

In men's category, Netherlands (2465.707) replaced India (2366.990) in the third place based on its impressive results in the FIH Pro League.

READ: India eyes outright win against Korea to book Asia Cup final berth

Germany (2308.156) continues to hold fifth place but England's (2171.354) recent wins over France and South Africa helped it move to sixth, ahead of Argentina (2147.179).

Further down the table, New Zealand (1798.247) is in eighth place followed by Spain (1779.462) and Malaysia (1704.115), which moved into the top 10 due to a strong performance at the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup.

In women's world rankings, Australia (2440.750), England (2204.590) and Germany (2201.085) remain in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

India (2029.396) has jumped to sixth at the expense of Spain (2016.149) which drops to seventh.

Belgium (1991.089) is in eighth and followed by New Zealand (1914.412). The top ten is completed by Japan (1800.350).