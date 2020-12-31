More Sports Hockey Hockey Olympic bronze and World Cup winner hockey player Michael Kindo passes away Michael Kindo was part of the Indian team that won bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the World Cup in 1975. PTI Rourkela 31 December, 2020 17:37 IST The former India hockey player Michael Kindo has passed away at the age of 74. - TWITTER/Odisha Sports PTI Rourkela 31 December, 2020 17:37 IST India's 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze winning team member Michael Kondo died at a hospital here on Thursday due to age-related ailments.He was 73, and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters."Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression," a family source told PTI. Read: India to resume international hockey with women's tour of Argentina in January Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, beating arch rivals Pakistan in the final.He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos