Andre Henning took charge of an uncertain German hockey team in early 2022 and a year later, he was lost for words as his boys refused to give up, came back every time they were down and almost out and simply out-believed everyone else to lift the World Cup in front of a packed Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

“I don’t have any words, just extremely happy and grateful to work with this group. It’s been an insane tournament for them and we have written sports history just with the journey we have made – quarterfinals 0-2 down, semifinal 0-2 down, final 0-2 down -- and always to comeback, it’s a wonderful quality they have. It’s hard to find good words for this mental strength,” the 39-year-old visibly beaming Henning said after the final.

“We have won every shootout since I joined... I know some of these guys since they were 13-14. They have lost a lot of big games and finally made it here. The group around Mats (Grambusch), they fell sometimes but they are here again,” he stopped short.

As the team celebrated and volunteers rushed around to prepare for the presentations, Henning cut a solitary figure on the goalpost, letting the victory sink in and allowing himself a little crying. “It was maybe just a tear,” he protested with a laugh.

“It’s really hard for me, I am an emotional coach and during the game I really try to focus on my job. That was probably the first moment when I realised what these guys have achieved here. Being the world champion and enjoying myself a little. But the very first moment was surreal, everyone was running to the goalkeeper and I was just standing there, not knowing where to go or what had happened,” he added.