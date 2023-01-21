Hockey

Hardik Singh on hamstring injury: Never wanted to leave the field like this

Hockey India on Saturday confirmed that the midfielder has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury he suffered during India’s game against England.

Team Sportstar
21 January, 2023 15:52 IST
Hardik Singh reacts after scoring a goal against Spain.

Hardik Singh reacts after scoring a goal against Spain. | Photo Credit: PTI

India midfielder Hardik Singh said his ‘dream of playing in the World Cup ended’ after he was ruled out of ongoing Hockey World Cup in Odisha on Saturday.

Hardik had suffered a hamstring injury during India’s 0-0 draw against England in Pool D on January 15.

“I never wanted to leave the field like this, especially in the World Cup. They always say everything happens for a reason, and I am trying to figure out why, and it will take some time,” Hardik posted on Instagram.

Hardik was rested during India’s 4-2 victory against Wales on Thursday after head coach Graham Reid had said that his injury was not as bad as initially thought. The midfielder was expected to be available for the knockouts.

The 24-year-old has 79 caps to his name and is an integral part of the Indian lineup. Hardik was a part of the bronze-medal winning squad at the Tokyo Olympics. He scored during his side’s opening match of the World Cup against Spain on January 13.

However, Hockey India on Saturday confirmed Hardik’s exit from the squad and named Raj Kumar Pal as his replacement. India faces New Zealand on Sunday in the crossover round in Bhubaneswar for a place in the quarterfinals against Belgium.

Wishing his team before the match, Hardik added, “Our tournament is not over yet. It’s only really starting now! India vs New Zealand pre-quarterfinal. Let’s go, boys!!!

